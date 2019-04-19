Nursing students hold symposium in WSCC Tech Center

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s graduating nursing students held a Nursing Symposium on Wednesday in the college’s Tech Center atrium.

The nursing students researched and displayed professional style scientific posters to disseminate their knowledge in various evidence-based nursing practices.

“Evidence-based practice is a decision-making model in which nurses question existing nursing practices and look for scientific evidence to support improved delivery of nursing care and/or evidence that is used to support health promotion. This was a senior project by our nursing students that provided them the experience of researching a topic of interest, creating presentations, and talking to the public about what they learned,” said Dr. Peg Gramas, associate professor of nursing.

Topics researched by the students included animal assisted therapy, use of essential oils, music therapy for hypertension, nurse staffing ratios, kangaroo care, pressure ulcers and much more.