Teams can still register for Pictionary Olympics 2019

MANISTEE — Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan will serve, for the second year, as the emcee for the 9th annual Pictionary Olympics 2019 this month.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on April 26 at the Manistee Golf and Country Club. Twelve teams have entered so far, but there is still room for more. Pictionary Olympics is a League of Women Voters fundraiser.

Besides O’Hagan, other guest celebrity workers will be county commissioner Pauline Jaquish and judge David Thompson serving as “official judges” to make certain all the rules are followed; county commissioner Gene Lagerquist will serve as official “timer” and city manager Thad Taylor will be the “word person”.

For the second year this event will also give out “People’s Choice Award” for best team costumes. Teams are encouraged to dress up in funny costumes to add to the fun and merriment. Last year the “Surrealists” from Manistee Art Institute took home the best costume award. The LWV also encourages teams to bring their own cheering section. There is a small fee to enter for those not on a team.

The LWV is a grassroots, non-partisan organization. All proceeds from this event go to the LWV’s mission to help educate voters, improve voter participation and strengthen democracy.

Visit lwvmanisteecounty.org to learn more about the LWV or this event. To obtain an entry form, email Linda Albee: manisteelwv@gmail.com.