One dead, two critically injured following Kalkaska County crash

KALKASKA COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post are investigating a deadly two-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in one fatality. Troopers responded to County Road 612 and Crawford Lake Road in Kalkaska County for a traffic crash at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday.

The traffic crash was reported as a two-vehicle rollover crash with multiple injuries and entrapment. CETA, Kalkaska and Bear Lake Fire responded to extricate the victims from the vehicles. Troopers are reporting one fatality and two people have critical injuries, with one person taken to the hospital by Aero-Med.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department, Frederic and Kalkaska EMS, CETA Fire, Kalkaska Fire Department, Bear Lake Fire Dempartment and Aero-Med. Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

More information will be released after police notify the family and when more details are known.