POLICE BLOTTER: Criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault reported in Manistee

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police Department from April 15 to Friday. All calls may not be reported.

April 15

• Officers recovered a runaway juvenile at at 7:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Ramsdell Street.

• A property damage accident was reported at the intersection of Maple Street and Merkey Road at 7:45 a.m., which officers handled for the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

• A hit and run traffic accident was reported at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mason Streets.

• A found wallet was reported at 3:15 p.m., it was turned into the police and returned to its rightful owner.

• A found wallet was reported at 7:20 p.m. on the 200 Block of Fifth Avenue. The owner reported $20 missing.

Tuesday

• Officers handled a probation violation around 3:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Third Street.

• An animal control complaint was reported at 6:28 p.m., a dog was caught running at large near the intersection of Sibben and Fourth streets.

Wednesday

• Deputies responded to a domestic assault and interference with a telecommunication device call around 8:01 p.m. on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue.

• A found cell phone was turned into the police department around 8:45 p.m.

Thursday

• Deputies arrested four individuals at 1:16 a.m. on the 1200 block of 22nd Street.

• Criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree was reported at 2 p.m. on the 700 block of Ramsdell Street.

Friday

• Deputies responded to a minor in possession of alcohol, second offense at 5:39 a.m.

• A driver was cited for no insurance in a motor vehicle at 7:56 a.m. near the intersection of Maple Street and 12th Street.

• A fraud complaint was reported at 9:12 a.m. on the 300 block of Second Street.

• An animal neglect and abuse complaint was reported at 11:30 a.m. on the 500 block of River Street.

• Deputies responded to reports of threats around 1:30 p.m. on the 500 block of 12th Street.