70 years of marriage for Alice and Gerhardt Phillips

MANISTEE — On April 23, 1949, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Detroit, Gerhardt Phillips and Alice Krause were united in holy matrimony.

Over the next 70 years, they were blessed with two daughters and six sons. Their lives were further enriched with 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Gere’s career with GM led them to live in several locations in Michigan. They relocated to the Manistee area upon retirement in 1982, where they owned and operated Fisherman’s Center. They also spent several years, traveling around the United States, helping to build churches, with Laborers For Christ.

They are long standing members and supporters of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. Gere and Alice credit their faith and trust in God and each other for 70 years of marriage.

Their family would like to express their love and appreciation of them, on this momentous occasion, “Happy anniversary, mom and dad.”