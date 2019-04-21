A community celebration

Manistee Jaycees annual egg hunt attended by hundreds

MANISTEE — The competition was steep at Jefferson Elementary School on Saturday, as hundreds of children raced to stuff their baskets with dozens of brightly colored Easter eggs.

Not one child left without a large loot of goodies at the Jaycees Easter egg hunt. Kenny Kott, Jaycees secretary, said they try to make the hunt fair, fun and plentiful for every child in attendance.

Children from infants to age 12 were eager to find the more than one thousand eggs scattered in separate areas.

“We have three age groups, and they are all separated in different sections,” Kott said. “We do quite a

few different fundraisers throughout the year. This is a fun one.”

The annual event has become a staple for many families, and this year, Kott said they lucked out with sunny skies and fairly warm weather. Last year, the event was rained out and had to be rescheduled to the following weekend at the Armory Youth Project. Despite that, it was still a success.

“Good turn out, much better weather this year,” Kott said. “Everything went really well, and everyone was organized so it was really nice.”

At the event on Saturday, hundreds of families showed up for the fun. Kott said many of the families attend to give their children a chance to run around outdoors, after many months of winter have finally passed.

“It’s a fun event and it’s something quick to do, to just celebrate the Easter holiday,” he said. “Plus it’s kind of the start of spring.”

Donations helped to purchase plenty of candy and prizes. Instead of candy, some eggs were marked for prizes, such as Easter baskets, toys, stuffed animals and more.

“Every year we do this event and we get help from the local schools to stuff the eggs, and candy donations from all sorts of people who bring them into us,” Kott said. “Prize baskets are donated by local businesses.”

The Jaycees have a signature project each year, and this year Kott said they are working on the Roots on the River series. Other events held by the Jaycees include events like their Beach Bash at First Street Beach, and many other fundraisers.

“We are a growing presence,” Kott said. “We are really trying to expand out and grow.”