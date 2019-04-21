Area students score well at Solo and Ensemble event

MANISTEE — Many local students participated in the spring Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) Solo and Ensemble event that took place on April 13, representing Manistee Middle/High School, Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools and Bear Lake Schools.

The results were recently released by local band directors.

From Bear Lake Schools, Marissa Green received a Division 2 rating on a flute solo, and Isaiah Estrada received a Division 1 rating on a clarinet solo.

From Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, students earning Division 1 ratings were Jane Amstutz (clarinet), Cora Scott (clarinet), Sophia Fischer and Jane Amstutz with a flute and clarinet duet, and the quartet of Ava Richardson (bassoon), Jane Amstutz(clarinet), Eliana Sexton (clarinet) and Sophia Fischer (flute).

Students who received a Division 2 rating from KND included Eliana Sexton (clarinet), and the alto saxophone and clarinet duet by Kash Peck and Cora Scott.

The students from Bear Lake and KND are under the direction of Brenna Richardson.

Andrea Mack, MAPS director of bands, announced that Manistee students earned 15 Division 1 ratings and eight Division II ratings.