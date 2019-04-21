Lakers struggle, drop 2 at Bear Lake Invitational

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake softball held the Bear Lake Invitational Saturday. The Lakers proved gracious hosts, falling 14-7 to Hart before dropping the consolation game to Pellston by a score of 12-2.

“It was a good day for softball,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller. “We were happy to get out there and play some different teams instead of just hitting against ourselves.”

The Lakers held a 4-2 lead midway through the fifth inning after Shaely Waller got Bear Lake out of a tough spot. The junior shortstop made a diving snag of a line drive when the Pirates had the bases loaded to end the inning. Alyssa Eisenlohr hit a two-run double before Julie Schmidt drove her in and the Lakers held a five-run lead with just three outs standing between them and victory.

The Hart bats caught fire in the final inning, however, and with the help of some uncharacteristic errors on the Lakers’ part, the Pirates put up 12 runs in the sixth. Shaely Waller doubled in the bottom of the sixth, but a pop fly ended any hopes of a Bear Lake comeback.

“For our first game out, I thought we played five and a half innings of really good softball,” Garret Waller said. “Then a couple of errors kind of snowballed for us and we gave up the lead and they went on to take the lead and we couldn’t capitalize in the bottom of the six.

“All in all — except for that half an inning there — I was pretty pleased with the way they played.”

Eisenlohr led the Lakers by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Shaely Waller finished 2-for-3 with a double and Abigail Cross went 2-for-4. Hayley May pitched the entire game for the Lakers.

Bear Lake was unable to put up much of a fight in Game 2 and the Hornets got up early and never looked back.

“I pitched some of my other pitchers in that game to give them some innings, but we didn’t hit the ball very well,” Garret Waller said. “I mean, we only scored two runs.”

Shaely Waller was the starting pitcher in the consolation game, allowing seven hits, eight runs, five earned and two walks while striking out two. Liliana Brown pitched in relief, giving up four hits, four runs, four earned and a walk before May came in to close, allowing no hits, walks or runs.

“I don’t know if the girls were tiring out in that one,” Garret Waller said. “They didn’t seem to have the energy they had in the first game. It could have been the sun, could have been not being used to playing games — it was only our second game out.”

Brown led the Lakers at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort. Hailey Omar went 1-for-2 with a run scored, Elizabeth Kilbourn hit 1-for-2, May was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Schmidt finished 1-for-3.

Bear Lake competes at Walkerville today at 4 p.m.