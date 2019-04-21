Lakers top Sabers, fall to Pellston in 3-team tourney

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake baseball hosted a three-team tournament Saturday. The Lakers topped Manistee Catholic Central 7-6 before falling to Pellston 26-12.

“Our offense is pretty solid, I think,” said Bear Lake coach John Prokes. “Our starting two or three pitchers are going to be okay for us. Beyond that, we have a little inexperience so we’re going to have to get better as the season goes on.”

In the opener, the Lakers held a 5-1 lead over MCC before the Sabers’ bats started heating up. In the end, however, Bear Lake was able to do just enough to take the win.

“It got tight there towards the end,” Prokes said. “We have a conference game on Monday against Walkerville, so we were trying to be careful with our pitchers and limit our top two pitchers to no more than 50 pitches so they would be ready to go on Monday.”

The Lakers and Hornets were both putting the bat on the ball in Bear Lake’s second game. The Lakers held a 12-10 lead heading into the final inning before the wheels came off.

“Because of pitch counts, I had to pull out our experienced pitchers and give some guys who never pitched before a chance,” Prokes said. “We ended up losing that game. It was what we expected, but the positive thing is, we were hitting the ball.

Levi Ledford had a monster day at the plate, going 8-for-8 in the two games and amassing eight RBIs on Saturday. Jake Griffis hit 3-for-3 and scored four runs, Andre Brown went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored and Nate Sanderson finished 2-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Colin Sanderson took the win in Game 1, striking out six and throwing a total of 50 pitches.

“Our goal going in was to give our known pitchers a chance to get in there and stay loose and get used to the strike zone, and then give a bunch of developing guys an opportunity to get in there as well,” Prokes said.

The Lakers head to Walkerville today for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and MCC has a twin bill Tuesday at Grand Traverse Academy.