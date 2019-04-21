Meijer donates to Meals on Wheels

MANISTEE — Meijer Manistee made a recent donation to the local Meals on Wheels program.

The donation was for $850, which will benefit those in the program. Bonnie Kruse, Meals on Wheels coordinator, said they are thankful for the donation.

“Last year Meijer helped our program with a $700 gift card. It has helped tremendously with our cold lunch program,” she said. “We are very grateful for the recent donation of $850. Meals on Wheels serves Manistee County homebound seniors with nutritional meals, safety visits, kind words and friendly smiles. Thank you Meijer Manistee for your support and generous gift.”

Manistee County’s program serves nearly 250 seniors (mostly home-bound) Monday through Friday, via five delivery routes and four congregate meal sites and a team of dedicated volunteers.

About 35 percent of Meals on Wheels’ funding comes from federal or state funds, which are never secure. Meals on Wheels relies heavily on donations, certainly since eligibility to become part of the program is based on medical and nutritional needs, not income.

No client is denied service because of an inability to donate.

For more details, go to mealswheelslove.org/.