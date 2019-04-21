PREP ROUNDUP: Manistee track fares well at Grand Rapids Elite Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS — Manistee track and field competed in the Grand Rapids Elite Challenge at Houseman Field Saturday. 16 schools from Division 1, 2 and 3 participated and the Chippewas held their own, with both the boys and girls teams placing seventh.

“Another weekend against some tough competition,” said Manistee co-head coach Eric Thuemmel. “They had a few unusual relays and it was fun to get a few more kids into those events. We’re still dealing with a few injuries on the boys’ side and we’re still trying a few new lineups on the relays on both sides, but, I thought we saw some progress and both teams competed well.”

Anderson Johns took fourth in the 100-meter run with a time of 12.38 seconds. Bryson Jensen came in eighth with a time of 12.54. In the 800, Anselmo Sarabia’s time of 2:04.36 was good for third place. Ransom Hoeflinger took seventh in the 3200 with a 11:02.22 while Caiden Cudney finished ninth with an 11:08.83. In the 110-meter hurdles, freshman Evan Scarlata placed 10th with a PR-time of 19.63.

In the relays, the team of Logan Buren, Dylan Johnson, Trevor Johns and Sarabia came in fourth in the 4×400 with a time of 3 minutes, 46.82 seconds. Cudney, Will Elbers, Declan McCann and Jordan Fink took fifth in the 4×800 with a 9:47.71, Sarabia, Johnson, Elbers and Hoeflinger wound up fourth in the distance medley relay with an 11:55.74 and Gavin Weaver, Luke Kooy, Scarlata and Keaton Ensley placed fourth in the 4×100 shuttle hurdles with a 1:17.61.

Jensen took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet. Noah Owens took fifth with a toss of 33-03.75 and Keith Barke’s heave of 32-10.25 was good for eighth. Barke finished fourth in the discus with a throw 81-11. Anderson John’s vault of 9-6 was good for a fourth-place finish while Connor Rischel’s leap of 16-3 in the long jump left him in fifth.

On the girls’ side, Erin Dorn took eighth in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 38.87 seconds. Allie Thomas finished fourth in the 1600 with a time of 6:15.28. In the 3200, Noelle Fink’s time of 13:03 was good for seventh.

In the relays, the team of Olivia Holtgren, Sara Thompson, Kasey Eckhardt and Lily Lester took third in the 4×400 with a time of 4:44.24. In the Swedish relay, Logan Wayward, Julia Tabaczka, Jenna Fortier and Eckhardt placed fourth with a 2:48.77. Fink, Haley Reynolds, Dorn and Thomas finished fourth in the DMR with a 14:40.65. Morgan Ju, Paris Reeser, Fortier and Kendahl Wright’s time of 1:19.93 in the 4×100 shuttle hurdles left them in third.

Wayward took 10th in in the discus with a throw of 93 feet, 11 inches. Alyssa Jackoviak and Fortier tied for sixth in the high jump with a leap of four feet. The Chippewas had four athletes finish in the top 10 in the long jump. Reeser took fourth, Callie Ronning fifth, Jackoviak eighth and Courtney Haag placed ninth with leaps of 12-1, 11-9,11-7 and 11-3, respectively.

Manistee hosts Muskegon Orchard View today at 4 p.m.

Portagers compete in Glen Lake Invitational

GLEN LAKE — Onekama softball competed in the Glen Lake Invitational Saturday, topping Elk Rapids 9-6 before falling to Glen Lake 10-5.

“It was a huge growing day for us,” said Onekama head coach Rob Johnson. “We could just watch that team grow together as the day progressed.”

The Portagers opened the tournament against Elk Rapids. Onekama jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second inning but went into the fifth tied 6-6. The Portagers plated three runners in the fifth inning and the Elks failed to respond.

“We had a couple different scenarios there,” Johnson said. “We were up, we were tied, we were down, and the girls kept battling and battling and the bats were there when we needed them.”

Kaylin Sam was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Hope Showalter hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double, Ella Acton finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ellie Magnon batted 1-for-2 with a double.

Sophie Wisniski toed the circle for Onekama, giving up nine hits, six earned runs and a walk while striking out eight.

The Portagers fell behind early against the tournament hosts. Onekama plated two runners in the fourth inning to pull within five but that was as close as the game would get.

“The girls kept battling and there was phenomenal base running on our part,” Johnson said. “The batting was there and from a coach’s perspective, the team’s growth was impressive.”

Wisniski was Onekama’s top hitter, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Magnon finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Acton batted 2-for-3.

Hanna Hughes was the starting pitcher, giving up eight hits, seven earned runs and a walk while striking out one in two innings. Wisniski threw in relief, allowing three hits, three earned and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The Portagers host Benzie Central Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.