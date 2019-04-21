Spirit of the Woods Garden Club holds first 2019 meeting

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Spirit of the Woods Garden Club, Inc. held its first meeting of 2019 on April 8, focusing on the topic “roses you can grow.”

The presenter was Eric Nelson, designer and buyer for Weesies Brothers Garden Center & Landscaping. He explained all types of roses, disease control (people should use three different fungicides as roses are suspect to many insects), and that roses need at least six hours of sunlight each day.

He also explained the best time to water roses, which is early in the morning, and to fertilize often.

Meetings are held the second Monday of the month from April to December at Oak Grove Hospitality Center at 309 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Luncheon and program from noon to 3 p.m.

For additional information, contact Sandra Hosman at (231) 233-2457 or Beth Markowski at (616) 401-3387.