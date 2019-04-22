Chips blanked by Warriors at home

MANISTEE — The Manistee soccer team hit a bump in the road Monday, losing a Lakes 8 Conference matchup to Muskegon West Michigan Christian by the score of 3-0.

“We’re very proud of how we played,” said Manistee head coach Jaclyn Trahan. “A couple of the goals, we saw some things we have to clean up a little but we talked about what we learned from it that could make a difference next time.”

The Chippewas were down 1-0 at the break after giving up a goal late in the first half and couldn’t find enough offense to rally. The Warriors scored twice more down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

“We need to work on finishing up top and also on our communication a little bit,” Trahan said. “Those would have cleaned up a couple of the goals we let by tonight.”

The contest was Manistee’s fourth game in eight days and the Chippewas went a respectable 2-2 during that stretch.

“The girls kept hustling,” Trahan said. “They never gave up. Even the last five seconds they’re still calling for a cross, so I’m just very proud of the intensity and the effort they brought to the game.”

Manistee heads to Muskegon Orchard View Wednesday for a Lakes 8 showdown at 6 p.m.