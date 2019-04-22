Lakers sweep Wildcats for first wins of season

WALKERVILLE — Bear Lake softball swept Walkerville on the road Monday, winning 24-0 and 15-0. The Lakers were efficient in the victories, with both games being called after three innings due to the mercy rule.

In the opener, Hayley May pitched two innings, not allowing any hits, runs or walks while recording four strikeouts.

Shaely Waller batted 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases. Abigail Cross went 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, two RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base while May finished 2-for-3 with one triple, two RBIs, three runs, and a stolen base.

“Obviously, Walkerville’s struggling a little bit, but we kept preaching to our team to keep working on the fundamentals — keep working on the little things,” said Bear Lake head coach Garret Waller.

“We’ve got a tough team, Marion, on Thursday, so we wanted to make sure we were doing things the right way tonight.”

Shaely Waller was the starting pitcher in the nightcap, going two innings and striking out four while not allowing any hits, runs or walks. Freshman Kalissa Swanson pitched one inning of relief, recording one strikeout and not giving up any hits, runs or walks.

Alyssa Eisenlohr batted 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored, Hailey Omar was 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored while Swanson finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base.

The Lakers host Marion Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Bobcats sweep Cardinals

CUSTER — Brethren softball recorded its first two wins of the season in its West Michigan D League doubleheader at Mason County Eastern Monday, winning 21-11 and 15-0, with the second game being called after four innings due to the mercy rule.

Game 1 was a back-and-forth affair, with the Bobcats putting up two runs in the top of the first before the Cardinals responded with seven of their own. The Bobcats tied things up in the second and took the lead in the third. MCE kept pace with Brethren for a while but the Bobcats were able to pull away in the end.

“Most of (MCE’s) runs were scored off of errors,” said Brethren head coach Scot Modjeski. “We’re going to learn from it and try not to make those mistakes again, but they battled the whole game — kept battling back and finally we ended up on top for once.”

Kaia Richardson pitched in the opener, allowing three hits, 11 runs, three earned runs and four walks while striking out three.

Meggan Macurio went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Kaia Richardson had one hit and three walks while scoring four times, Halle Richardson hit an RBI double, Whitney Danks and three RBIs and a double while scoring twice and Megan Cordes had two RBIs and a double while scoring twice.

“The girls played pretty well today,” Modjeski said. “We still made some errors that we shouldn’t be making but they battled back in the first game.”

Kaia Richardson toed the circle in the nightcap, giving up four hits and three walks while not allowing any runs and striking out one.

Halle Richardson had a double, three RBIs and two runs, Abbie Rittenhouse walked three times and crossed the plate twice while Hunter Rittenhouse and Federica Pedrotti each scored two runs.

“I was proud of the way they played,” Modjeski said. “They had their heads in the game the whole time — both games. They had a little excitement and they came out ready to play.”

Brethren hosts the Bobcat Classic on Saturday.

Sabers chewed up by Bulldogs

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central softball is undergoing a rebuilding year. A team as young as the Sabers is bound to take plenty of lumps in a season, and Monday’s home doubleheader against Mesick offered plenty as MCC fell 28-0 and 35-0 in two games shortened by the mercy rule.

The twin bill marked the first time the Sabers took the field to compete this season, with previous outings being postponed due to inclement weather.

The Bulldogs kept piling on the runs throughout the doubleheader, and though Manistee Catholic (0-2, 0-2 West Michigan D League) failed to plate any runners on the day, MCC head coach Karen Goodman was pleased with how the Sabers fared in the batter’s box.

“Usually when you have a young team you are more concerned with the hitting because they’re all afraid of the ball, but these guys just hit away,” Goodman said. “It was the fielding this time that we have to work on, but they did a great job. I was really proud of them.”

Kaylyn Johnson finished the opener 1-for-2 with a double and a stolen base and Emily Miller batted 1-for-2.

MCC was without the services of its sole upperclassman, Nicole Kaminski, who was unable to participate due to an injury.

“We have to just figure out how to be a team,” Goodman said. “We haven’t been able to put a full team in a practice yet. I’ve only had like maybe six girls at any given time, so tonight was the first time we really saw everyone together so now I have to go back and figure it all out.”

The nightcap looked much like the opener, with Mesick peppering the Sabers with hit after hit. Though the scoreboard would disagree, Goodman thought her team played better in Game 2.

“I think we gelled a little bit better in the second game — maybe because I got the lineup right,” she said. “But it’s going to be on me now. The girls just have to fine-tune their skills a little bit, but it’ll be on me to figure out what works.”

Macy Taylor, Ana Watkins, Miller and Kaya Watkins each went 1-for-2 in the nightcap.

“This is going to be an interesting team,” Goodman said. “… I’m just already thinking, ‘Wow. The end of the season is going to be amazing,’ because I can see potential. They’re a great group.”

The Sabers host Grand Traverse Academy today at 4 p.m.