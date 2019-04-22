Looking Back for April 23

20 YEARS AGO

Brethren gas station back on line

After being without a gas station here for three months, the residents of Brethren are glad to have “the only gas station in town” back in operation. But being glad is an understatement for the manager of the Brethren Mini Mart. During the three months without gas, the mini mart was still open but even so, the manager said the business lost more than $60,000. Problems arose due to the delay in inspections that are supposed to be done by companies working with the State of Michigan.

40 YEARS AGO

Hush Puppy strike

A strike at a Big Rapids plant which manufactures Hush Puppy shoes has resulted in the establishment of a picket line at the Manistee Hush Puppy outlet, the Little Red Shoe House. The picketers are all of Big Rapids and employees of the Wolverine World Wide playhouse. Their union spokesperson said all Little Red Shoe Houses in the state are being picketed.

Amor honored

Tom Amor and wife were honored Saturday night as “Eagles of the Year” during the local Eagles’ celebration of its 71st anniversary. Presenting the plaque to the Amors was William Husband of Hazel Park, state outside guard of the Eagles who was guest speaker of the evening. The Amors were honored for their service and work for the local Aerie during the past year. Nearly 200 persons attended the dinner and festivities.

60 YEARS AGO

Radio program

The third grade of Washington School in Manistee will present their program, “Manistee, Then and Now,” on the Let’s Turn the Page series from Cadillac TV on April 23. This program was scheduled earlier but could not be presented as the station was not transmitting.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum