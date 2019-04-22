Near and Farr Friends to host a game day

ONEKAMA — Near and Farr Friends will be meeting on Thursday for a game day, to play the game Upwords.

Upwords is a version of Scrabble but with the option to build new words on top of existing words on the board. Anyone who loves Scrabble will enjoy this version. And even if word games aren’t your thing, playing the game with new and old friends will make it a fun afternoon.

Near & Farr Friends meets on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Onekama Township Hall for fun, games and lectures. Onekama Township Hall is located at 5435 Main St. (M-22). There is no charge to attend the presentation, but donations are always welcome to help fund our program activities.

Sign up for email notices of each week’s program by sending an email to: nearandfarrfriends@gmail.com Watch for announcements on www.Onekama.info and Facebook at 1, Onekama, Michigan.

Near & Farr Friends is a program of the Portage Lake Association (PLA), a group of volunteers who are dedicated to making the Onekama area a great place in which to live, play and stay.