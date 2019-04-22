Right to Life of Manistee County to host annual benefit dinner

MANISTEE — Right to Life of Manistee County will host its annual Focus on Life Benefit Dinner on Monday at the St. Joseph Parish Hall, located at 249 Sixth St. in Manistee.

This year’s featured speaker is Right to Life of Michigan legislative director, Genevieve Marnon. She was appointed to this position in May 2018.

“RTM has a tremendous reputation of advocacy for the unborn, medically vulnerable and elderly,” said Marnon. “Our legislative record is among the best in the country.”

Marnon serves as the organization’s main media spokesperson advancing pro-life legislation at the Capital in Lansing. She was involved in the successful passage of several laws including updating abortion clinic regulations, removal of built-in abortion coverage from health insurance and requiring hospitals to publish their futile care policies.

Marnon will address patient protection and end of life issues: “Positive Care or Euthanasia Pitfalls.”

Doors will be open at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program slated to start at 6:30 p.m. The event is catered by Jerry Zupin and features local vocalist Molly Martz accompanied by Jerry Stege.

For more information or to obtain tickets, call Rosemary at (231) 398-9656 or Mary Lynn at (517) 333-6737.