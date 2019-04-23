Chips top the field at Cadillac Invite

CADILLAC — It’s early in the season, but the Manistee boys golf team has already started a trophy collection.

The Chippewas won their second event in as many tries this spring, this time topping the nine-team Division 3/4 field at the Cadillac Invitational on Tuesday.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Manistee golf coach Mike Swanson. “It was cold and windy, so I was really pleased with our team score.”

That score was a combined 345 to win the smaller-school division of the 16-team invitational.

Three Chippewas medaled with a top-10 individual score, paced by Jayden O’Hagan’s 78, which was the second lowest overall. Manistee’s Rocco Staszczak and Ethan Anderson also medaled with an 82 and 85, respectively, while Raven Winter and Neven Johnson each carded 100, one of which was used to round out the team score. The Chippewas’ Ronny Nalley also played, shooting a 129 that did not factor into the cumulative score.

“Their experience showed today,” Swanson said. “We have some experienced players who held together really well through some really cold weather.

“The windchill was at 31 degrees at times, and they kept their hands warm enough to shoot well,” he added, “and we’re very happy with it.”

The Chippewas were coming off their season-opening win on April 12 when they topped a 12-team field in a scramble event held The Royal Golf Course at Canadian Lakes.

Manistee will be back on the course today as they kick off Lakes 8 Conference play at a jamboree hosted by Muskegon Heights at Muskegon Country Club.