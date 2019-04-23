Domres, Showalter and Papenfuss Elks Students of the Month

MANISTEE — The Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 announced that Onekma Consolidated Schools’ Maggie Domres and Hope Showalter and Manistee Catholic Central’s Max Papenfuss have been named as the May Students of the Month.

Students get honored each month by the local Elks Lodge based on character, school and community service, leadership and scholastic service.

Domres is the daughter of Karl and Charity Domres, of Arcadia, and has a 3.966 grade point average at Onekama Consolidated Schools.

When it comes to community service, Domres has been very active in a variety of programs with 4-H for the past 13 years. Through that program she has been active in Adopt-a Highway, Adopt a Family for Christmas, youth leader and ambassador.

She also has served as a volunteer for Portage Lake Association, the Onekama Lions, Speed-e-camp, blood drives (National Honor Society) and food pantry (National Honor Dociety).

At school she is an active participant in a variety of activities including basketball (captain), volleyball, track, National Honor Society, student council (vice president and representative) and class government (president and representative).

Domres said despite all the things she is involved in, education is her primary focus.

“I have been taking dual enrollment classes at West Shore Community College since my junior year of high school,” said Domres. “At the end of this school year I hope to be entering college as a sophomore or soon to be sophomore.”

Hope Showalter is the daughter of Andrew and Linda Showalter, of Bear Lake, and during her time at Onekama Consolidated Schools she has put together a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Onekama Consolidated Schools teacher Megan McCarthy had high praise for Showalter in being a good candidate for Student of the Month honors.

“As a student and as a person she is a gem,” said McCarthy. “She would be an asset to any university. As a student in my class, she was prepared, hardworking and articulate. Her writing is original, clear and focused.”

In the community Showalter has been very active being an altar server at St. Joseph Catholic Church and as a volunteer at the food pantry, Fall Festival and Big Day of Service. She also served for four years on the Manistee County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council.

In school she has been a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Junior Class Prom Planning Committee and the mentor program. Also active in athletics, she has served as captain on the softball team and been a member of the volleyball team.

Showalter said she likes to be active in many things.

“I am a hard worker both in and out of school,” she said. “I enjoy helping others and volunteering and I am a leader.”

Manistee Catholic Central’s Max Papenfuss is the son of Robert and Pam Papenfuss, of Kaleva, and he has accumulated a 3.9 grade point average in his studies.

Papenfuss has been a volunteer at the Bethany Lutheran Church food bank and is a member who sings in the church choir. He also has volunteered at the Kaleva Branch Library, the St. Joseph Food Bank and the Portage Lake Covenant Bible Camp.

In school he has been a part of Quiz Bowl where he has earned all state honors and was part of the state championship team. He also was a state finalist for the Poetry Out Loud contest.

He also has been active in the National Honor Society as a member and served as a volunteer in blood drives and was part of the Washington Group.

Manistee Catholic Central academic counselor Rachel Henderson said Papenfuss has a bright future.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know Max for the past three years as his English teacher and now as his academic adviser,” said Henderson. “He works hard and has many high aspirations for his future. I see amazing things ahead for him and can’t wait to see what he contributes back to his community and the world as a young adult after high school.”

Papenfuss said he always gets a great deal of enjoyment from helping others.

“All my life I have strived to use my gifts to help others,” he said. “I am gifted with a young and strong body, so I help out with small and heavy lifting at my church and local food pantry. I am bestowed with intelligence and love of learning, so I help to tutor my fellow students. My point is I am truly blessed and I know that means I must give to those who are not as fortunate.”