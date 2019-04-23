Kennedy Elementary students celebrate Earth Day

MANISTEE — The fifth grade class of Jaclyn Trahan and the fourth grade one of Sara Franklin at Kennedy Elementary School celebrated Earth Day with a special program.

Students first read a book about Earth Day learning about how it go started and why it is important to take care of the Earth. The popular event has been in existence since the 1970s educating several generations around the world about the need to not pollute.

Both teachers also had some discussions about what they read with their students and then they went out to the playground area at the school where they collected trash and other items. Students were surprised by what they found and it reminded them of the need to properly dispose of items.

Kennedy Elementary School students also participated in a program about energy efficiency and natural resources.

Think! Energy with DTE Energy and Consumers Energy is an initiative aimed at increasing energy literacy for students in fourth through sixth grades while increasing the energy efficiency of homes throughout Michigan.

The program is sponsored by DTE Energy and Consumers Energy and is conducted by the National Energy Foundation.

The Think! Energy program is in its sixth year and is being delivered to more than 14,000 students and teachers in schools served by both DTE Energy and Consumers Energy in March and April. It includes a 60-minute in-school presentation focusing on renewable and nonrenewable energy resources, electrical circuits and energy efficiency, including simple behaviors and technologies that will help increase the efficiency of our homes and schools.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy provide each student and teacher with a free take-home kit containing devices to improve energy efficiency at home, including a high-efficiency showerhead and faucet aerators, two LED light bulbs and an LED nightlight. Teachers receive additional educational activities and posters to reinforce academic standards in science, social studies and mathematics.