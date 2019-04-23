Manistee splits with Ludington on the road

LUDINGTON — Manistee softball split its doubleheader at Ludington Tuesday, falling 3-4 before winning 6-5.

In the opener, the two teams went into the final inning all tied up. In the bottom of the seventh, Ludington hit a walk-off RBI single to end the game.

Emma Witkowski toed the circle for the Chippewas, giving up 13 hits and four earned runs while walking four and striking out nine.

Erin Vander Weele led the Manistee batters, going 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Addy Witkowski and Ashley Walle each went 1-for-3.

In the nightcap, the Chippewas trailed 2-4 through four innings. In the fifth, Manistee managed four runs to Ludington’s one. Neither team was able to score in the final two innings and the Chippewas held on for the win.

Madelynn Verheek pitched four innings for Manistee, giving up 10 hits, five runs, four earned and a walk while striking out three. Emma Witkowski threw two innings of relief, giving up three hits while striking out two.

Vander Weele went 3-for-3, Audrey Stallings batted 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Sequoya Oleniczak finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

The Chippewas host Pine River on Friday at 4 p.m.