MHS Forensics team is state bound

MANISTEE — When Manistee High School Forensics coach Breanna Miller looks back on the 2019 season it will most likely be with immense pride.

This year the Chippewas had one of its smallest team rosters in many years, but what the Chippewas lacked in numbers they more than made up in heart and competitive spirit. With only five members on the team they pulled off some amazing things throughout the course of the past year with the latest highlight being qualifying for the state tournament.

“We have had an exceedingly good year throughout the invitational (regular) season both individually and as a team,” said Miller.

The Chippewa coach pointed out that the sheer lack of numbers might make it difficult for the team to bring home a trophy from that state competition. However, she added they have some performers that could very well medal.

“Our numbers may exclude us from a team trophy at state, but the entire team has a great chance at bringing home some of the hardware,” said Miller. “I feel exceptionally blessed that I get the opportunity to work with these students as they are pretty fantastic.”

Team members who will be competing at state are Hayley Johnson, Macie Goodspeed, Kyle Carter, Lauren Hanna and Kyla White.

Those team members earned their way to the state tournament in two different ways.

“Our Regional competition was in Lake City and individually Kyle Carter led the team with a second place finish in prose, while Kyla White placed fourth in poetry and Lauren Hanna was fifth in Dramatic Interpretation,” said Miller. “That qualified all of them for state.”

Two other team members already were entered in the state finals.

“Hayley Johnson and Macie Goodspeed did not compete at the regional because they received a bye directly into state because of their outstanding records during the regular season,” said Miller.

The team will travel to Oakland University on May 3 and 4. Miller said they are working hard on their respective categories.

“Hayley will be competing in Extemporaneous Speaking where she receives a question usually with some kind of political theme,” said Miller. “She then has 30 minutes to prepare a seven minute speech about the subject.”

Goodspeed is in Poetry Interpretation where she will take three poems and combine them together into an eight minute performance.

“Her performance will be in regard to feminism and relating to teenage girls in society,” said Miller. “The poems are ‘Girl Code 101,’ by Blythe Baird, ‘How Teenage Girls Are Like Poetry,’ by Sophie Priceman and ‘For Teenage Girls With Wild Ambitions and Trembling Hearts’ by Clementin Von Radics.'”

Carter will be doing Prose Interpretation where he will take the book “The Dangerous Art of Blending” and cut it to an eight minute performance about child abuse and its lasting effects.

“Lauren Hanna is doing Dramatic Interpretation and she has taken Neil Simon’s classic play ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and created an eight minute performance on the interactions of Blanche and Kate,” said Miller. “There is a nice rebirth theme to the piece itself and relationships between teens and parents.”

The final Chippewa performer, White, is doing Poetry Interpretation and has taken two poems about love that may bring some nostalgia.

“Her poems are ‘I Want to Love You Like the 90s’ by Asia Samson and ‘When Love Arrives’ by Sarah and Phil Kaye and examines what love is about and means,” said Miller.