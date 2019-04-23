Northern Michigan Dragway kicks off 50th season

KALEVA — Race fans were treated to sunny, warm weather for the Northern Michigan Dragway 2019 season opener test ‘n tune event Saturday. The event marked the start to the 50th season of racing.

The first pair of racers to stage up for the historic season were Allen Greene of Brethren in a Chevy S-10 and Pamela Snyder of Houghton Lake with her Chevy El Camino.

A total of 86 race entries were on hand, including a substantial number of first-time racers.

Brad Harris of Mesick had the fastest dragster in action covering the 1/8 mile in 5.49 seconds at over 128 mph with the “Red Baron” entry.

A triple money competition was held at the end of the day. Winners included Joe Bigelow of Manton, Ben Wenzel, Jr of Hemlock, Aaron Cone of Brethren, and Chris Gee and Travis Mardlin of Bear Lake.

Junior division winners were Hannah Moore of Cadillac, and John Root of Manton.

Racing continues this weekend with Test ‘n Tune #2 on Saturday from 2 pm to 6 pm. The following weekend will feature two evenings with Test ‘n Tune #3 on Friday, May 3, featuring a racer’s swap meet during the event.

The following night, May 4, begins the 2019 TNT Well Services points series, with points event #1 taking place.

NMD is located 3 miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. Call (231)362-3439 for information, or visit NorthernMichiganDragway.net.