Skilled trades training program available in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY — A pre-apprenticeship construction training program is being offered in Benzie County.

The Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training (S.T.A.R.T.) will focus on entry-level construction skills, solid work values, and employment readiness. Student orientation for the program will be held at 10 a.m. on May 1 at the Platte River School, located on US-31 in Honor and lunch will be provided.

S.T.A.R.T. is a 10-week, no cost program for those individuals who qualify. Students must be at least 18 years old and all skill levels, interests, and backgrounds are encouraged to register for orientation. Both men and women are welcome to participate. The curriculum for the training is endorsed through the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.

Students will learn basic and intermediate carpentry with classroom and hands-on instruction. The program also emphasizes the importance of employability skills; goal setting, positive attitude, punctuality, teamwork, and taking initiative. Upon completion, students will have earned an industry recognized certificate.

For more information, contact Jason Reed at jason.reed@hammer9.com or (231) 409-1254.

The training is a project of Advocates for Benzie County and supported by Northwest Michigan Works!