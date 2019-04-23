Home / News in Brief / Students awards convocation set for Thursday

Students awards convocation set for Thursday

SCOTTVILLE –West Shore Community College will be recognizing students’ academic and extracurricular achievements on Thursday.

The Student Awards Convocation will be held at 7 p.m. in the Center Stage Theater located in the Arts and Sciences Center and the public is invited to attend. A reception at 5:45 p.m., for students and their families, will precede the ceremony.

Faculty will present awards to students who have excelled within a specific discipline, and service awards will also be presented to students who were active in various campus organizations during the 2018-19 academic year.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the college will convey its highest student honors, recognizing the outstanding graduates in liberal arts/sciences and in career and technical education.

