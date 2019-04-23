Students awards convocation set for Thursday

SCOTTVILLE –West Shore Community College will be recognizing students’ academic and extracurricular achievements on Thursday.

The Student Awards Convocation will be held at 7 p.m. in the Center Stage Theater located in the Arts and Sciences Center and the public is invited to attend. A reception at 5:45 p.m., for students and their families, will precede the ceremony.

Faculty will present awards to students who have excelled within a specific discipline, and service awards will also be presented to students who were active in various campus organizations during the 2018-19 academic year.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the college will convey its highest student honors, recognizing the outstanding graduates in liberal arts/sciences and in career and technical education.