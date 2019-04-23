WSCC to hold 49th commencement

SCOTTVILLE — Over 175 West Shore Community College students are eligible to receive degrees and certificates at the college’s 49th commencement ceremony to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3 in the college’s Recreation Center Arena.

Speakers for the event will be president Scott Ward, Bruce C. Smith, chairman of the board of trustees, and Ana Figueroa, president of the Student Senate. Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science, will provide the faculty address.

The graduates will be presented by Dr. Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services. Chairman Smith, along with the board of trustees, and President Ward will award the degrees.

During the ceremony, the college will honor Steven Brower, of Manistee, with the Alumni Achievement Award.

Brower is currently a vice president with West Shore Bank in Manistee. He previously worked at Northwestern Bank and FMP Security Bank.

Brower received an associate of arts in accounting degree from the college in 1974, and his bachelor degree in business management is from Ferris State University. He attended graduate schools in banking at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Brower helped to raise funds for the restoration of the Vogue Theater and subsequently served on its board of directors. He has also been involved with the Manistee Rotary, Manistee Downtown Development Authority, Industrial Development Corporation, Manistee Chamber of Commerce, SCORE, the WSCC Alumni Association and WSCC Foundation board of directors.

Music for the event will be provided by the Grand Traverse Pipes and Drums, the trumpet section of the WSCC Wind Symphony, members of the Gold Coast Chorale, and the WSCC Jazz Band under the direction of Professor of Music Ted Malt.

Following the commencement ceremony, a reception for the graduates and their families will be held in the Administrative and Conference Building.

Related commencement events:

• The West Shore Community College nursing program will honor 27 graduating nursing students in a symbolic pinning ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 in the Center Stage Theater. Each graduate will receive a time-honored pin, a symbol of a nurse’s service to others, and their induction into the nursing profession.

• West Shore Community College’s Law Enforcement Academy cadets will be recognized as graduates during the Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. on May 6, in the college’s Center Stage Theater. The training academy is 16 weeks long and there are over 30 instructors who assist with the academy. A reception will follow the ceremony.