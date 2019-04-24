Art Park announces artists for annual concert series

THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park announced its 2019 Summer Sounds concert series, which includes six weeks of eclectic live music events in the park’s open-air amphitheater, located at Crystal Mountain—a four-season resort in Benzie County.

All shows take place from 7-9 p.m., and rides from the trailhead parking lot to the amphitheater are available beginning at 6:15 p.m. for those with limited mobility. Guests are welcome to bring picnics, camp chairs and blankets.

Free parking is available at the Art Park entrance with additional parking on Mountain Woods Drive, adjacent to the park or at any public Crystal Mountain lot.

Highlights this season include the return of The Go Rounds. Their spellbinding vocals, lush textures and intricate arrangements have set the bar for Michigan indie rock.

The Go Rounds will be joined by up-and-coming Charlie Millard Band for a special showcase of exceptional songwriting and high class performances.

Nina and The Buffalo Riders also return with their soulful, original classic rock, and the Art Park welcomes back Channing and Quinn, a Grand Rapids indie folk duo who have delighted Summer Sounds audiences with their theatrical style and multi-instrumentation.

Summer Sounds 2019 will also showcase new performers to the Art Park stage. The Ragbirds will make their first highly anticipated appearance, as will The Bootstrap Boys, whose vintage country sound is perfectly suited for the park’s forest setting. Hip-hop also debuts at the Art Park, with a performance by Last Gasp Collective. This Kalamazoo troupe blends hip-hop and jazz with R&B, soul and classical elements.

The Mountain Market at Crystal Mountain serves as a nearby pit stop for concert-goers, with a wide variety of packaged food, sandwiches, beverages and beer and wine. New for 2019 will be the addition of local food trucks at several of the concerts, including Steelhead Cafe and Nepalese Have Another.

All concerts are family friendly and free to kids 12 and under. Tickets are available at michlegacyartpark.org/summer-sounds or by calling (231) 378-4963. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors at nearby Crystal Mountain.

Nina and the Buffalo Riders play on July 5; the Last Gasp Collective play on July 12; The Go Rounds with Charlie Millard Band play on July 19; Channing and Quinn are featured on July 26; The Bootstrap Boys are featured on Aug. 3; and The Ragbirds play on Aug. 10.