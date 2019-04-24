Bobcats, Sabers compete in first WMD jamboree

CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted the first West Michigan D League Jamboree of the season Wednesday. The Brethren boys team was just two points off first-place Walkerville’s 88 points, while Manistee Catholic Central took fifth with 60. The Brethren girls took sixth with 46 points — 62 points off first-place Marion’s 108, while the Sabers took ninth with 18 points.

“I had a couple kids who would have netted me about 18 points who weren’t able to be at the meet tonight,” said Brethren boys coach Kyle Griffin. “It sucks when you lose a meet by two points, knowing that you have at least 10, maybe even 14 points just kind of hanging out there that we couldn’t have.

“But all that means is that we make sure we have everybody out there next week,” he continued. “We know what we’re capable of in the conference now.”

Brethren’s Jacob Schuch took fifth in the 200 with a PR-time of 24.30 seconds. Andrea Scarfone’s 58.10 in the 400 was good for a PR and fourth place.

Schuch’s time in the 200 put him within a second of Brethren’s school record, Griffin said.

The Bobcats fared well in the relays, with the team of A.J. Beldo, Ethan Davis, Gavin Asiala and David Barger winning the 4×100 with a time of 48.90 seconds and the team of Troy Macurio, Schuch, Logan Tighe and Jake Riggs won the 4×200 with a time of 1:41.00.

Noah Kemler had a good day throwing, taking third in the shot put with a heave of 37 feet and smashing his PR in the discus to take first with a 118-7. Seniors Riggs and Tighe tied for first in the high jump, with Riggs competing in the event for the first time since eighth grade while Asiala came in fifth with a 5-foot leap. Tighe also won the long jump with a 19-1 jump.

For the Sabers, Mateo Barnett took third in the 100 with a time of 11.25 seconds, second in the 200 with a 23.70 and second in the 400 with a 54.40. Henry Hybza placed fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:17.00 and third in the 3,200 with an 11:29.34. Patrick Maddox took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 22.49 and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 54.60.

Manistee Catholic Central did not perform as well as it had hoped, but the worst part of the day was seeing a Saber go down with an injury.

“Our captain is Joe Buswinka,” said MCC head coach Gabe Wise. “He’s our 110-meter specialist, 300-meter specialist and fills our relays as anchor and he always brings it home. Right off the bat, he got hurt — pulled a hamstring in the 110, and there’s no replacing Joe Buswinka in a meet, so we lost a lot of points right there in the beginning. And I don’t know when we’ll get him back.

“From a team’s perspective, from a coach’s perspective and from a spectator’s perspective, watching any athlete go down is hard,” Wise continued. “It takes something from you and I really think it took something from our team today, because he’s our leader.”

Eric Stickney placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 3.5 inches.

For the Brethren girls, Federica Pedrotti took third in the 400 with a PR-time of 1:16.60. Alexis Tracy won the 1,600 with a time of 6:11.00, placed second in the 3,200 with a 13:26.00 and took fourth in the 800 with a 2:57.00.

In the relays, the team of Jaylen Schroeder, Dawn Bradely, Megan Cordes and Logan Atchison placed second in the 4×100 with a time of 58.20 seconds. Tracy, Summer Young, Pedrotti and Eleni Guenther’s time of 13:25.00 in the 4×800 was good for second place as well.

For MCC, Josie Pienta-Ziehm placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:16.90. Leah Stickney’s time of 2:53.00 in the 800 put her in third place.

“Leah Stickney took third in the 800 meters,” Wise said. “She’s an eighth-grader stepping up to varsity competition, so that was a pretty impressive race that she ran. That was definitely a huge highlight of the day. She’s pretty proud of that accomplishment. … That was definitely big for us.”

The next WMD Jamboree will be held in Brethren on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.