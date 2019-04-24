Boy Scout Troop No. 10 plans fundraiser to support Alaska trip

BENZONIA — The community is invited to support Boy Scout Troop No. 10 and its upcoming trip to Sitca, Alaska, at an upcoming silent auction and fundraiser at First Congregational Church of Benzonia, UCC, on May 5.

Boy Scout Troop No. 10 plans to visit Sitka in late July. The trip will closely resemble the group’s 2016 trip to that location. It will include deep sea fishing, climbing glaciers, mountain trekking and learning about Alaskan culture and ecosystem. They will also work on trail building in the national forest.

A total of 12 scouts and four to five leaders plan to take part in the trip. The cost per scout is $2,200.

The May 5 fundraiser will help the scouts raise those funds. It will run from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. During that time, attendees can enjoy Cherry Hut pie and ice cream and bid on silent auction items.