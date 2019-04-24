County treasurer announces retirement

MANISTEE — After over two decades of work with Manistee County, treasurer Russell Pomeroy is onto new adventures.

Pomeroy recently announced his retirement to the Manistee County Board of Commissioners, and is preparing for the transition into a new chapter.

“I’ve been with the county for 22 years, and I started as a finance officer in the administrator’s office,” he said. “Twelve years ago I was appointed treasurer and have been elected three times in that role. It has been a pleasure.”

Although many retirees opt to move down south to warmer temperatures, Pomeroy will still get a fill of Michigan winters. He will be moving to Marquette, and looks forward to spending time with his family.

“I’m going to turn 65 in June so I thought it was a good time and it allows me to enjoy new things,” he said. “I’m getting older and I wanted to have more time with my grandkids.”

There was no shortage of accomplishments in the three terms that Pomeroy served as treasurer. One of the most recent achievements was the establishment of the Manistee County Land Bank, which tackles the ongoing problems with blight and provides opportunities for future property development and economic growth.

The county treasurer seat is an elected position, and Pomeroy’s term is set to expire in November 2020. The process of filling the role for the remainder of the term will begin soon.

“When there is a vacancy it’s up to the county clerk, the county prosecuting attorney and the probate court judge to fill that position,” said Pomeroy. “They will advertise the position, take applications and interview candidates to make a decision. I can give them a recommendation but they have the final say.”

Pomeroy’s last day will be June 30, and the next few months leading up to that date will help the next treasurer hit the ground running.

“I still have some time left so that will give them a chance to find somebody and it gives me a chance to wind down here and make the transition,” he said. “Hopefully the new person will start right after I leave, and they will have a chance to get up to speed and have everything ready to go.”

With such a strong tenure in Manistee County, it’s clear that the next treasurer will have big shoes to fill.

Pomeroy said he enjoyed his time working in the county.

“It was wonderful working with the citizens of Manistee and I work with a great bunch of people,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to serve Manistee County.”