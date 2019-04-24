Looking Back for April 25

40 YEARS AGO

Chips fend off Orioles

A six-run third inning for the Manistee High School baseball team wiped out a 3-1 Ludington Oriole lead and helped propel the Chippewas to a 9-8 non-conference victory here Tuesday afternoon. The Chips, who improved their seasons record to 4-1 with the decision, had five hits in the big-third inning, the big blow was a two-run single by Scott Kovak. Randy Block and Randy Tomaszewski also had hits in the third inning for the Chips.

60 YEARS AGO

Romsek, Morris head class

Superintendent E.G. Jewett announces that Therese Ann Romsek is Valedictorian and Betty Morris is Salutatorian of this year’s graduating class of Copemish high. Both girls have played in the band for four years, have been cheerleaders for three years, and have sung in the chorus one year. They both had parts in the senior play. In the band, Therese plays the glockenspiel and Betty the snare drum.here

80 YEARS AGO

High school interest in forestry is high

Estimated enrollment for the course in forestry to be given as part of the regular high school curriculum beginning in the fall term next September is between 25 and 30, according to word from Principal L.C. Bendle. “That student response has been unusual is shown in the number already enrolled.” Bendle explained that the forestry class under the instruction of Holland Capper would meet for an hour a day five days a week, and that one hour each week would be devoted to visiting the community forest.

Ball club organized

The St. Joseph’s Baseball Club, sponsored by the St. Joseph’s Men’s Civic Club, has organized and will be in the field again this season with a fast team, a representative announced today. Weather permitting, the first practice session is scheduled for 6 o’clock Wednesday evening at Reitz Park. The Saints’ management is eager to see a large number of young players at the opening practice.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum