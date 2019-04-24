Manistee places second in first conference jamboree

MUSKEGON — The Manistee golf team started the season on a tear, topping sizable fields in its first two events.

On Tuesday, however, the Chippewas fell short of Ludington in the first Lakes 8 Conference jamboree of the spring, held at the Muskegon Country Club. The Orioles topped the five-team field while Manistee placed second in front of Western Michigan Christian, Muskegon Catholic Central and Orchard View.

“I don’t know what it was, but we didn’t play our best today,” said Manistee coach Mike Swanson. “We went from really slow greens on Monday to really fast greens today, and we didn’t adjust very well.

It was just one of those days where things went right for (Ludington) and things went wrong for us at the wrong times.”

Manistee’s Ethan Anderson shot a 44 to lead the Chippewas while teammates Rocco Staszczak (45), Neven Johnson (49) and Jayden O’Hagan (51) rounded out the team score. The Chippewas’ Raven Winter and Seth Thompson also played, carding 53 and 63, respectively.

“We’ll be looking to bounce back,” Swanson said. “Days like this will happen. We’ll hit the practice range and do what golfers do: work on the areas that we need to improve.”

Chips tie with Orchard View

MUSKEGON — The Manistee girls soccer team didn’t return from Orchard View with a win Tuesday, but they didn’t come home defeated either.

The Chippewas battled to a 0-0 tie in the Lakes 8 Conference matchup, with a huge save highlighting the trip.

Manistee goalkeeper Rachael Owens saved an Orchard View penalty kick in the first half, which ultimately would have been the game had she not.

“That was huge,” said Chippewas coach Jaclyn Trahan. “She was pretty pumped and our whole team was pretty excited.”

Owens made eight saves on the night, most of them in the first half.

“Orchard View was an aggressive team to play against,” Trahan said. “We started out kind of flat in the first half, so at halftime we talked about how we need to pick it up and start making some things happen up top.

“The second half, we controlled the ball most of the game, we just had trouble finding the back of the net,” she added. “We had a lot of chances, and the girls were making those runs and playing the right ball, so that was good to see.

“We obviously wanted to get a win, but we know we get to play them again in a few weeks, so we’ll be looking to start off a little stronger when we do.”

Manistee next sees action on Monday at Mason County Central.

Manistee falls to Muskegon Catholic

MUSKEGON — The Manistee girls tennis team fell 8-0 on the road to Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday.

In singles action, Manistee’s Katie Huber was defeated by MCC’s Alaina Kohley (6-2, 6-3); Jaelyn Thomas fell to Aremy Salazar (6-1, 6-2); Lauren McElrath lost to Ava Asmus (6-2, 6-1); and Natalie Shively fell to Macey Gabrielson (6-4, 3-6, 6-2).

In doubles, Manistee’s Breanna Alexander and Maddy Tabaczka lost to MCC’s Amelia Heminger and Jazmine Bennett (6-1, 6-0); Carmen Diez Muga and Marial Rahn lost to Hazel Rodriguez and Anna Riegler (6-0, 6-1); Julia Gutowski and Corrinne Denman fell to Brenna Kieft and Andrea Sanford (6-3, 6-2); and Jessica Gutowski and Arianna Kamaloski lost to Nia Merriweather and Emma Maierhauser (6-1, 6-1).

The Chippewas will next see action Friday against Grayling at Traverse City West.