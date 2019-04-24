Museum, Ramsdell Inn to host River Street lecture, walking tour

MANISTEE — Mark Fedder, executive director of the Manistee County Historical Museum, will present a brief overview of the history of River Street later this month as part of the museum’s year-long celebration of the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial.

Fedder will present “Bricks, Mortar, Cornices and Corbels” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the lobby of the Ramsdell Inn, where TJ’s Pub will provide appetizers. Following the presentation, at approximately 6 p.m. there will be a walking tour of River Street.

Seating is limited to 40 people; there is a charge for tickets, which are available at TJ’s Pub or the Manistee County Historical Museum. Tickets must be purchased by Saturday. A cash bar will also be available.

The Ramsdell Block, located at 399 River St., was constructed in late 1890-1891 by T.J. Ramsdell at 399 River St. The building was originally the home of the Manistee County Savings Bank with professional offices upstairs. Now the building is home to TJ’s Pub and the Ramsdell Inn.

For more information contact the Manistee County Historical Museum at (231) 723-5531.