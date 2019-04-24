Oliver Art Center to host free events in May

FRANKFORT — The Oliver Art Center is kicking off the 2019 summer season with several different events.

The opening reception for the Annual Member Exhibition is on May 3. Members of OAC are able to enter up to two works of art to be on display from May 3 to May 31.

“Every year this exhibition attracts talent from all over the region. It is always exciting to see what our members can do,” said Mercedes Michalowski, executive director. The opening reception is from 5-7 p.m. and is sponsored by Suzy Voltz and Real Estate One and catered by Suz McLaughlin.

These receptions are open to the public and free of charge.

OAC’s successful “Artful Conversations” program is back at 10 a.m. on May 9, with Mary Armstrong presenting the Art of Kucina Dolls. Artful Conversations will host local artist L.C. Lim at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. L.C. will discuss Monotypes. These talks are open to the public and free of charge.

Oliver Art Center will welcome back, for the fifth year, the Interlochen Chamber Singers under the direction of John Bragle on May 10. Chamber Singers is a small choral ensemble that performs mostly unaccompanied choral works. The number of singers in the ensemble is based upon the director’s discretion and the result of blind audition.

The performance is at 7 p.m. and lasts about an hour and half. The performance is free, but donations are welcome.

Oliver Art Center will also be hosting two Pop-Up Exhibitions during the month of May. K.W. Bell and her torso sculptures will run through May 12, and the artists of Colby House will present their work May 21 to June 9. All Pop-Up shows are open during regular gallery hours and admission free.