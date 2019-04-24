Onekama swept at home by Benzie Central

ONEKAMA — Onekama baseball hosted Benzie Central Tuesday in a Northwest Conference matchup. The Portagers were competitive in the opener, but the nightcap got away from them and Onekama was swept 8-7 and 17-1.

“I think we were competitive in the first game,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “We had the pitching to hold back a strong hitting team like that. In the second game, we just didn’t have enough pitching to hold them down.”

Onekama held a 7-5 advantage heading into the fifth inning. The Huskies put up three runs in the inning to take the lead and the Portagers were unable to respond.

“We were right there with them — just a play or two here or there,” Neph said. “It was a great, competitive, high-school game. We’re not going to hang our heads. It is what it is tonight and we’ll move forward.”

Austin Harper started on the bump for Onekama, recording six strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings. Harper also paced the Portagers’ offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ben Acton was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Lucas Mauntler was 1-for-4 with a double and Wade Sedlar was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Huskies came out hot in Game 2, putting up four runs in the first and 10 in the second, putting the game out of reach before the Portagers knew what hit them.

“(Benzie Central) is a strong team and they play some tough competition,” Neph said. “It got away from us early in the second game. Unfortunately, that happened to us. We’ll learn from it.

“Some guys got to play a little bit,” he continued. “We moved some guys around and tried to get something positive out of the second game. Not a fun night.”

Harper finished 1-for-2 with an RBI while Mauntler and Johnny Neph both went 1-for-2.

The Portagers host Shelby at 4 p.m. today.