Portagers drop two to Huskies

ONEKAMA — Onekama softball hosted Benzie Central Wednesday in a Northwest Conference doubleheader. The Portagers were swept in the twin bill, falling 1-0 and 11-4.

Despite the Portagers not coming away with a win, Onekama head coach Rob Johnson was pleased with how they played.

“We’re playing good ball right now,” he said. “And I don’t think they’re at their potential. I think they’ve got places to improve and if we keep improving in those places, by the end of the season this is going to be a pretty fun team to watch.”

The Huskies scored one run in the top of the first, and that was all they needed. Onekama had runners in scoring position in three different innings but failed to drive in a run.

“I think the intensity and the desire that they have to compete in this league is growing every day,” Johnson said. “As a coach, you see little things every day, and those little things are starting to become bigger and bigger.

“We played a 1-0 game against Benzie Central, who comes with two very talented pitchers and a strong batting lineup,” he continued. “We kept them at bay and only allowed one run.”

Sophie Wisniski pitched the entire game, giving up five hits, three walks, one run and no earned while striking out 11 in six innings. Wisniski also led the Portagers at the plate, going 3-for-3. Hope Showalter hit 1-for-2 and Hanna Hughes finished 1-for-3.

In the nightcap, Onekama took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning, when Benzie Central tied things up with four runs. The Huskies took the lead in the fifth by tacking on three more and scored four runs for good measure in the sixth to take the win.

“The second game doesn’t really tell how our day was,” Johnson said. “We ran out of gas. And I say that we ran out of gas as a team, because by the bottom of the third and beginning of the fourth, I just felt all the momentum get sucked out of our dugout.

“We just went flat.”

Wisniski took the loss for Onekama, allowing four hits, six earned and four walks while striking out five in 4 2-3 innings. Hughes threw 1 1-3 innings, allowing eight hits, one walk and five earned while striking out two.

Wisniski hit 2-for-3 with a 2-RBI triple, Hughes batted 2-for-3 with a triple and Ella Acton finished 1-for-2.

“Ella Acton, I’d like to say how much I appreciate her effort today,” Johnson said. “She took two fastballs in the leg, then she took a cleat over on third base on that same ankle and then she took a line drive off her knee. She’s pretty beat up.

“I’m thinking she might be asking for a day off (today).”

The Portagers host Shelby today at 4 p.m.