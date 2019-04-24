Portagers place 2nd, 3rd in conference meet

ONEKAMA — On your mark…

The Onekama track and field team officially kicked off its season Tuesday as hosts of a Northwest Conference quad meet.

The Portager boys placed second among conference foes while the girls took third. Glen Lake swept the top spots of both fields.

The Onekama boys tallied 70 points to the Lakers’ 87 as Frankfort took third with 65 and Suttons Bay fourth with 18.

The Portagers placed first in several events, as Aaron Powers won the 400-meter dash in 56.56; Jarrett Buckner won the 3,200-meter run (12:27.14); Hunter Bentley won the 300-meter hurdles (47.51); Zachary Belinsky won the shot put (45-11.75); and Taylor Bennett won the high jump (5-8).

Onekama’s Blake Soper placed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.9 and took third in both the 200 (24.83) and long jump (18-3). Bentley also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.81) while Buckner added a pair of third-place finishes to his day in the 800-meter run (2:31.72) and 1,600-meter run (5:32.86). Belinsky also took third in the discus (118-5).

The Portager boys had two second-place relay teams as Powers, Bentley, Bennett and Soper were runners-up in the 800-meter relay (1:40.46) and Bentley, Bennett, Riccardo Girlanda and Powers were second in the 1,600-meter relay (3:55.33).

The Onekama girls totaled 29 points on Tuesday behind Glen Lake’s 82 and Frankfort’s 71. Suttons Bay placed fourth with 16.

Maggie Domres highlighted the Portagers’ day with a victory in the shot put with a toss of 29-3.

Onekama’s Mariah McLouth took second in the 200-meter dash in 29.75 while Sylvia Mauntler placed third in the 800-meter run in 3:03.60.

The team of McLouth, Mauntler, Lillian Mauntler and Domres placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in the time of 4:57.12.

The Portagers are slated to host their Onekama Invitational on Friday at 2 p.m.