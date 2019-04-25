Lecture on car ferries slated for May 9

BENZONIA — Andy Bolander, Benzie Area Historical Society researcher and rail and car ferry enthusiast, will present, “Ann Arbor Railroad Car Ferries (1912-1958)” next month.

The presentation, which is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, will be at 7 p.m. on May 9 at the Mills Community House in Benzonia.

Bolander will examine the coal burning car ferries of the Ann Arbor Railroad with the boats, the workers, Frankfort Harbor, the boat landing at Elberta and the 1923 wreck of the Ann Arbor No.4.

Bolander is a volunteer and researcher with the Benzie Area Historical Museum. He is a rail and car ferry enthusiast.

For more information about this presentation, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.