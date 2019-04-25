Looking Back for April 26

20 YEARS AGO

Annual meeting held by Little River Band

The Little River band of Ottawa Indians held their Spring Membership Meeting Saturday at Stronach Hall as members from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin made the trip. The meeting, led by acting Ogema Bill Willis, is required by the constitution of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to be held twice a year. Council members, along with the judicial branch and the apellate court, were all in attendance.

40 YEARS AGO

“Born Yesterday” draws big audiences

The Manistee Civic Players first production of the season, “Born Yesterday” which opened on April 18 and continued through the weekend, drew a combined audience of 1022 for all four performances. According to the audience response and the reviewers of the production, the play’s characters and the action provided for a delightful comedy not to be missed.

Local students earns degree

A Manistee student recently earned her degree from Nazareth College in Nazareth, Michigan. Cora Catherine Kelly, daughter of J. Noud and Bernice Kelly of 420 Third Street, received her bachelor of science in nursing degree. Miss Kelly was one of over 90 students who recently graduated from Nazareth College.

80 YEARS AGO

Wagner is winner

Edward Wagner, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Valentine Wagner, is the lucky Manistee youth who has won a trip to Washington, D.C. next month for his work on the highway safety patrol of St. Joseph’s School. The trip is awarded to one boy in each Michigan city where safety patrols are organized by the Automobile Club of Michigan.

WPA cut in county

A total of 39 men have been laid off WPA rolls throughout Manistee County as the result of the reduction in the work rolls made necessary by the lack of sufficient federal funds. Of this number 13 were in the city of Manistee with the remainder being county residents. At the time the rolls were reduced the total number employed on WPA projects here was 561.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum