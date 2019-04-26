Knudsen

Heidi and Adam Knudsen, of Ludington, welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

Eli Michael Knudsen was born on April 14, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are Alan and Mary Jo Janowiak, of Free Soil. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Sherri Knudsen, of Ludington.

Eli’s sister is Lucy Knudsen.

Bence

Jessica Marie Owensby and Anthony Michael Bence, of Manistee, are proud parents of a baby boy.

Bentlee Johnathon James Bence was born on April 15, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Terry and Shondra Leach, of Luther. Paternal grandparents are Lori Bostic and Wade Milnickel SR., of Bear Lake.

Siblings are Ava Jade Black, Skylar Martin and Anthony Jr.

Chaney

Xana Danielle Gauthier and Zacary Edward Chaney welcomed the birth of a baby girl.

Lindlee Danielle Chaney was recently born at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, and measured 20 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Angela Diebel and Troy Gauthier, of Manistee. Paternal grandparents are Audria and Adam Gilliland, of South Haven.

Spencer

Melissa Radee and Josiah Spencer, of Manistee, are proud parents are a baby boy.

Tatum Spencer was born on April 4, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and measured 19 and one half inches.

Maternal grandparent is Dawn Doehne, of Ludington. Paternal grandparent is Amy Cole, of Manistee.

Wisseman

Ginger and Nick Wisseman, of Manistee, welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

Indigo Saga Wisseman was born on April 3, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Ron and Cathy Russell, of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Sarah and Charlie Wisseman, of Champaign, IL.

The baby’s sibling is Fable.