Bobcats edge Roscommon

ROSCOMMON — Brethren soccer came out a little slow on the road against Roscommon on Friday but thanks to two goals by Megan Cordes the Bobcats were still able to come out on top.

“Roscommon came out pretty strong in the beginning, while our team was looking a little flat,” said Brethren head coach Krystal Magee. “But tonight was our first game of the week because our game on Tuesday got canceled. The girls were coming in a little too well rested, I think.”

The Bucks scored their first goal in under two minutes to take the early advantage.

“Our communication was a little rough in the first half, too, which is another reason why I think we were a little sloppy,” Magee said. “But in the second half the girls came back and the communication was a little more on point. We started making passes to people rather than to spaces and hoping that our uniform would be the first uniform to get there.”

Megan Cordes was able to tie things up with 23 minutes left in the first half with an unassisted goal. Neither team scored in the remainder of the first half and the score was 1-1.

“We went into halftime with it tied. And the girls even admitted, when they came off the field, they were like, ‘Whoa! You can tell it’s been a while since we’ve been in a tough competition.’ So they were excited and they used that energy to come out a little stronger in the second half.”

Cordes got free for another unassisted goal in the second half, giving the Bobcats the lead with 16:33.

“Eleni Guenther went where we needed her. She played that sweep position and she would come up with a big boot down the field to get us out of a stressful, sticky situation. It was good to have her back on defense tonight.”

It takes a stout defensive effort to hold a team scoreless for 78 minutes of soccer. And it all starts with the keeper.

“Overall, our goalie, Lauren (Guenthardt) had a fantastic night in goal,” Magee said. “Great communication and helping with positioning. That definitely contributed to our strong second half. I was very impressed with her stepping up and taking that leadership role tonight.”

Brethren next competes Monday at Clare at 6 p.m. in a game that offers a unique challenge.

“It’s always a fun one because they play on turf,” Magee said. “We’re just trying to physically get ready for that. When you’re playing on turf, it’s different. The pace of the game is a lot faster. We spent a lot of time this week working on speed and conditioning, to get their mindsets ready for Monday’s game.”

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Brethren track competes at Marion

MARION — Brethren track competed at Marion in the Mid-Michigan Track and Field Invitational on Friday. For the boys, the Bobcats took fourth with 78 points while Manton’s 173 points was good for first. Manton also won on the girls’ side with 255 points while the Bobcats took fifth with 49.

“It was cold,” said Brethren boys coach Kyle Griffin. “Windy. It was not a PR day.”

Jacob Schuch took second in the 200 with a time of 25.52 seconds. The team of Kenny King, Troy Macurio, Eduardo Almeida de Paula and A.J. Beldo took third in the 4×100 relay with a time of 53.08 and in the 4×200 co-ed relay, Schuch, Logan Tighe, Halle Richardson and Meggan Macurio took first with a time of 1:51.33.

“We were able to get a couple of kids who don’t usually get a chance to medal, we got them into events that were a little bit smaller and a couple of freshmen got their first medals of their careers, which is always fun.”

Noah Kemler took third in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 10 inches while Talon Luzier’s 114-4 heave was good for second in the discus. Tighe won the high jump with a leap of 5-6.01.

“We were already looking at Noah kind of closing in on that 125 feet automatic qualifier for state, but now Talon’s kind of throwing his name in the ring, too,” Griffin said. “That’s kind of cool.”

For the girls, Alexis Tracy won the 3,200 with a time of 13 minutes, 35.46 seconds and took fourth in the 1,600 with a 6:31.01. Richardson took fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches and freshman Dawn Bradley took third in the long jump with a 13-4.75 leap.

The Bobcats host a West Michigan D League Jamboree on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.