Chips swept by Bucks at home

MANISTEE — Manistee baseball struggled in its home doubleheader against Pine River on Friday, falling 12-2 and 23-9.

“It was nothing (Pine River) did,” said Manistee head coach Dave Edmondson. “We beat ourselves. We didn’t help ourselves out at all. They didn’t throw anything special, they didn’t do anything special, they just put the ball in play on offense and we didn’t. That’s what hurt us.”

In the opener, the Bucks held an 8-0 lead through two innings. The Chippewas gained some ground and trailed 9-2 after five, but Pine River plated three runners in the sixth and Manistee could not respond.

“I felt bad for Austin Guenther,” Edmondson said. “He pitched his heart out in the first game. If we could have played any kind of defense behind him we would have given ourselves a chance to win the game. He just kept pitching and kept battling, kept fighing, kept battling.

“I had to apologize to him at the end of the game,” Edmondson continued. “I said, ‘Austin, you pitched your heart out and we didn’t give you anything. We didn’t help you at all.’ He really pitched well. We needed strikes and he’d throw strikes. We’d get the ground balls we needed or a fly ball we needed and we just didn’t make plays — we didn’t make any plays.”

In the nightcap, Pine River scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but Manistee was able to answer back. After Logan Buren scored on a passed ball and Caden Schmutzler scored as Caine Weed stole second, the Chippewas trailed 5-3 after one.

“Logan Buren and Caden Schmutzler were really hitting the heck out of it (Friday),” Edmondson said. “They hit it hard. They hit it on a line. … They really hit the ball well. I was happy with how those two hit the ball because I think that was the best hitting I had seen from them in the four years that I’ve had them.”

The Bucks scored 11 runs through the next two innings. In the bottom of the third, Buren hit a triple and was driven in by Evan Bauman. Schmutzler hit a two-RBI double in the fourth and made a diving catch in the top of the fifth to get the Chippewas out of the inning.

Weed scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth before Andrew Jackoviak hit an RBI single and Buren drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, but that was all the offense Manistee could muster.

Manistee competes at Muskegon Catholic Tuesday at 4 p.m.