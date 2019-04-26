DDA to extend leadership position offer to candidate

MANISTEE — The Manistee Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is now one step closer to hiring an administrative professional while it currently operates with an interim executive director.

On Friday morning, DDA board members gathered for a special meeting in regards to a final decision recently made by the hiring committee, following an interview process with three candidates.

Currently, Tom Kaminski, who was the former Manistee County controller/administrator, is taking on administrative needs for the DDA, but he is looking to leave his position by summertime.

The board voted unanimously on Friday to extend a provisional offer to a candidate for a fulltime position at 40 hours a week, within the range of $18-25 an hour, contingent on a background and reference check, and approval from Manistee City Council.

Council member Kyle Mosher made a motion to increase the job offer from parttime to fulltime, upon the request of the hiring committee. The motion included the option to include a stipend or benefits package.

“I would like to make a motion that we increase this position that we advertised, to a fulltime position and that it still falls within the range of our originally discussed dollar amount, including a potential stipend for benefits,” Mosher said.

Valerie Bergstrom, DDA treasurer, made an additional motion to extend the offer pending approval from Manistee City Council and the DDA board, by first holding a candidate meet and greet.

“My motion is to offer a full-time, exempt position as the executive director of the Manistee DDA,” she said, “contingent on background checks, references and approval from this board as well as city council.”

A contingency letter will be given to the candidate, and Rachel Brooks, chair, said they plan to extend the offer with the provisions that were specified by the board on Friday. The candidate will not be named until details of the meet and greet are finalized.

The board is hoping to get the entire process completed with the next month, while the next council meeting is slated for May 7. An official meet and greet time and date has not been decided at this time.

“I do not want this process to extend out for another 30 days,” said Brooks.

Council member Karen Goodman made an additional suggestion to the board.

“We can make a contingency letter that says they have to (get approvals), and at the same time we have a meet and greet — it’s all informal,” suggested Goodman.

Brooks said the committee decided on a fulltime position due to lingering concerns on the position’s workload.

“When we were discussing in the interviews the priorities and responsibilities, the committee felt that — and actually the candidates as well — it would definitely be a 40 hour position,” said Brooks.

Brooks said she is hoping to have this entire process completed in a timely fashion.

The position excludes the need to manage events, as the DDA board decided earlier this year to cut down DDA sponsored events. It would focus primarily on administrative needs.

The economic development portion of the position has yet to be decided.

“This is a very different position we are hiring for,” said Barry Lind, vice chair. “Now we are saying spend 100 percent of your time on everything else (but events), and we will still address that economic development need.”