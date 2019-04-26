Early On program named as 2019 Early Childhood Champion

MANISTEE — The Manistee Intermediate School District Early On program was named as the recipient of the 2019 Early Childhood Champion award at Friday’s Early Childhood luncheon at the Bungelow Inn.

Manistee County Community Foundation/Launch Manistee’s Program officer Hannah Rodriguez made the announcement and praised the Early On program for all that it has done in helping infants and toddlers reach their full potential in preparing them for the next stage of their life.

“Early On’s mission is to provide support and resources to assist family members and caregivers to enhance children’s learning and development through every day learning opportunities,” said Rodriguez. “So far in 2018-19 Early On has served 61 families in Manistee County with children ages 0 to 5 years of age. The caseload has increased by over 40 percent in the last two years.”

Rodriguez said Early On assists families who need it the most. She added that it has produced some distinct challenges.

“Early On’s services are an integral part of the child’s care team and they are able to receive services at no cost including evaluation, monitoring, support and direct therapy,” said Rodriguez. “The significant increase in caseload has been a challenge, but they have also seen an increase in family risk factors such as stable housing, transportation, support for mental health and substance abuse, food and nutrition instability and lack of community inclusion.”

Team members for the Early On program are Dave Cox (ISD superintendent), Brooke McIsaac (ISD special education director), Patti Borucki (Early On program coordinator), Nancy Kula (Early On parent representative), Michelle Preuss (school psychologist), Kiley Brown (speech therapist), Taylor Anderson (school social worker), Sherry Kilpatrick (occupational therapist) and Becki Kidd (physical therapist).

Borucki accepted the award and praised the team effort.

“The Manistee ISD has an amazing Early On team that I am honored to be a part of,” said Borucki. “They are highly skilled, passionate and most of all share the focus of keeping the child and family at the center of everything they do.”

The program coordinator said it takes a real buy in from the parents to make it work for the child.

“The partnership with parents is the number one indicator of successful child outcomes,” said Borucki. “When people think of Early On, most people think of the therapy that the child receives, but at its best the work of Early On is to build a relationship where they can be a joint effort with parents to support and empower the family as a whole and work together toward their child’s fullest potential.”

Borucki said it reminded her of an old proverb that said sticks in a bundle are unbreakable.

“Parents, children, the Early On staff and community resources are like sticks in a bundle, together we are strong and by working together we strengthen each other,” said Borucki. “Many times we ask families to do things that are difficult for them and for their child, but we don’t ask them to do it alone. It can be new, uncomfortable and even scary when you are dealing with the unknown. However, we are like the sticks in the bundle, bundled for strength, but built on trust.”

Seth Hopkins Manistee coordinator for Wexford Missaukee Great Start Collaborative, which co-sponsored the event with Launch Manistee/Manistee County Community Foundation, said the room was filled with people whose goal was to help young children.

“Our reason for gathering here today is to celebrate all the great things that are happening today in early childhood programming in Manistee County,” said Hopkins. “There are 20 partners in attendance a few that could not attend today.”

Master of ceremonies Dave Cox agreed saying, “Esteemed educator Rita Pierson once said ‘Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up, on them and who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.”

Great Start Collaboorative parent liaison Erin Pontiac also had the honor of introducing parents Karen Tameling, Lacy Crummey and Nancy Kula, who told their own personal stories on how the Early Childhood programs have benefited them. Tameling and Crummey utilized the play groups and Kula worked with the Early On group.

“Today’s parent testimonials are great examples of all the early childhood work that is being accomplished in Manistee County,” said Pontiac. “This is really a cause for celebration and I want to applaud all of the people in this room for investing in our young children and to thank our parent panel for sharing their stories.”