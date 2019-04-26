Little Manistee River Weir access to close for improvements

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Little Manistee River Weir will undergo major infrastructure upgrades in 2019.

Although the actual dates of the closure have yet to be determined — and may occur multiple times during the summer — work is set to begin once this year’s steelhead egg collection is complete and will continue throughout the summer.

“Our goal is to make folks aware that the access site will be under major construction this summer, and there will likely be times we need to keep the site closed in order to keep people safe,” said Scott Heintzelman, manager of the DNR Fisheries Division’s Central Lake Michigan Unit.

Tuesday was the final day of egg take; 2,510 steelhead passed through the weir this season.

For more than 50 years, the weir has served as Michigan’s primary egg collection site for steelhead and chinook salmon. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that several

components of the weir have significantly degraded over the years and will be replaced or rebuilt over the coming months.

Some of the work will require the use of heavy equipment and large trucks delivering concrete and other materials, making the site unsafe for the public to visit. During these construction times, public access may be limited or interrupted.

“Once the project has started and we have a better sense of the construction schedule and space needed by the contractors, we’ll establish and publicize the dates the site will be closed or access will be limited,” Heintzelman said. “We know this is a popular site for anglers and paddlers and we will make every effort to minimize the disruption of access.”

As of April 1, the Little Manistee River is open to fishing and starting today (April 27), the river is open upstream from Spencer’s Bridge. Three hundred feet above and below the weir is always closed.

Legislation was approved in December 2017 to provide the Michigan Department of Natural Resources with $12.2 million in funding for its coolwater rearing hatchery improvements project. Heintzelman told the News Advocate at that time that about $2 million would be spent on improvements at the Manistee weir.

The weir blocks and diverts fish on the river to control spawning; harvested eggs are transported to hatcheries across Michigan and other states for raising.

The current demand for stocked fish – like steelhead salmon and coolwater species, such as walleye and muskellunge – exceed the DNR’s capacity for production. Fertile fishing grounds would see diminished value without additional stocking.

Plans for the Little Manistee River Weir includes electrical, water supply and pump improvements and new holding ponds, energy efficient lighting systems and an emergency generator.

Specific closure dates of the Little Manistee River Weir access site will be provided on the weir’s hotline at (231) 775-9727, ext. 6072.