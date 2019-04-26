Looking Back for April 27

20 YEARS AGO

Manistee is honored as “Tree City USA”

For the sixth year in a row, Manistee has been named as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. In conjunction with the city’s national recognition, Mayor Lorraine Conway recently proclaimed this week, April 25-30 as Arbor Week. Manistee also received a Tree City USA growth award for demonstrating progress in its community forestry program in the following activity areas: tree/worker safety, program, publicity event, and tree planting on private property.

40 YEARS AGO

Alternative education

Fourteen students have begun their involvement in Manistee County’s first alternative education program which was initiated on April 17. The program fashioned after similar programs throughout the state, was conceived as an alternative for those youngsters who have difficulties both in and out of school. It was felt by the Manistee County Board of Commissioners and others that the program could also serves as an alternative to the high cost of sending these students out of the county for schooling.

School lawn damaged

Doyle Eckhardt, principal of Brethren High School, reported malicious destruction of property at the school to State Police yesterday. According to reports, someone drove over the front lawn of the school, causing damage.

60 YEARS AGO

Speakers from area take three of five firsts

Rural Manistee County high schools scored a sweeping victory in the northern Michigan regional forensics contest at Traverse City on Friday. Competing against the very best student speakers in the upper half of the Lower Peninsula, Manistee County students were awarded first places in three of the five different contests. Tony Zupin of Onekama won first in declamation, David Brian of Norman-Dickson won first in oratory, and Nancy Graham of Bear Lake won first in interpretive reading.

80 YEARS AGO

No rubbish in the streets

City Manager Otto Damrow explained today that local homeowners should wait until they are certain that city crews are working in their district before they place their rubbish in the streets in front of their residences. “A few persons about the city have been putting rubbish including broken glass and other obstructions to travel in the streets in front of their homes when the crews were working another district,” he said.

NIA completes tree planting

During the past two weeks members of the Northside Improvement Association have met at Fifth Avenue Beach playground and completed their year’s planting program by removing 15 poplar trees with rotted trunks and planting in their place 27 silver maples and three Norway maples. This completes a two-year planting program which has resulted in the planting of 67 silver maples and three Norway pines.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum