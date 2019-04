MANISTEE — The Manistee Lions Club spent Wednesday morning picking up trash along M-55 in Manistee County, as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program.

The Lions Club cleans the portion of M-55 between Skocelas Road and Marzinski Road.

The Adopt-A-Highway program promotes cleaner and safe highways for residents, wildlife and helps to reduce littered materials, all by volunteer efforts.