Manistee takes two from Pine River

MANISTEE — Manistee softball swept Pine River at home Friday, beating the Bucks 3-2 and 6-2.

“We’re still finding our way,” said Manistee head coach Ross Vander Weele. “We had some mental lapses but they’re coming together. They’re doing a lot better than they were, but we’ve got a little lack of urgency at times. We have to overcome that.”

In the opener, Emma Witkowski crossed the plate in the second inning for the first run of the game. Erin Vander Weele singled in the fourth inning and two passed balls later made it home to put the Chippewas up 2-0.

Pine River managed to tie things up in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, Taylor Murray singled and made it to second off a single by Emma Witkowski. Taylor stole third and ended the game by scoring on a wild pitch.

“We have a lot of young players,” Ross Vander Weele said. “… (Friday) we were missing Erin Dorn and Madelynn Verheek, and those are two experienced players. … We had kind of an interesting situation for this one.”

Emma Witkowski batted 2-for-3, Murray finished 1-for-2 and Erin Vander Weele was 1-for-3. Emma Witkowski toed the circle for Manistee, allowing five hits and two earned while striking out 12 in six innings.

In Game 2, the Bucks held a 1-0 lead through four innings before the Chippewas scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. Pine River answered back with a run of its own and the two teams headed to the seventh inning for an International Tie Breaker, in which Manistee tacked on four more runs.

“Audrey Stallings, the first game against Orchard View she felt she struggled at the plate a little bit,” Ross Vander Weele said. “She came around in Ludington and is making real solid contact. In (Friday’s) games she was hitting it right on the button at people. Sooner or later those will start to fall.

“Emma Witkowski was struggling at the plate a little bit (earlier in the season), and I think she has turned the corner and is coming around on that.”

Pine River had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth but an auspicious double play allowed the Chippewas to complete the sweep.

“To end the game, the bases were loaded — we went to the International Tie Breaker — and there was an infield fly and their runner at first base took off and she was standing at second base,” Ross Vander Weele said. “We caught the pop-up for the second out and we fired it to first base and that was it.

“Kind of unconventional, but it was a very timely one that came up.”

Erin Vander Weele hit 4-for-4 with an RBI, Devyn Reid was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Ashley Walle batted 2-for-2 while Murray and Addy Witkowski both finished 2-for-3.

Emma Witkowski pitched in the nightcap, allowing seven hits, one walk, two runs and one earned while striking out eight in seven innings.

“We just have to get those mental lapses handled,” Ross Vander Weele said. “Addy Witkowski, I moved her to lead-off and she has been filling that role very well.”

Manistee plays at Holland today at 4 p.m.