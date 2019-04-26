MAPS unveils options for district buildings

MANISTEE — People living in the Manistee Area Public School District had the first opportunity at a public forum on Thursday evening to view what type of bond proposals the district may bring in the future.

School officials have been working for months with Christman Construction and the architectural firm Tower Pinkster. The goal has been to create a plan to address need for less building space due to declining enrollment issues and aging buildings that need repairs or replacement.

Three options were presented, ranging in cost from $32,600,000 to $46,200,000. The district is now looking for feedback to see what course of action the voters of the district might be willing to support.

Superintendent Ron Stoneman said the forum was an effort to inform the public and seek input as well.

“We are here to review the vision process and reflect on the options on our elementary learning environment and prioritize the needs of our community,” said Stoneman. “Our vision is Manistee Area Public Schools seeks to secure a secure and efficient 21st century learning facilities supportive of our mission to provide an inclusive, high quality diverse environment that inspires and fulfills all learners at every stage of their jouney.”

Stoneman said they are basing this process on seven focus areas for the district: Safety, 21st century learning environment, early childhood learning, vocational/technical opportunities, community space creation and involvement, facilities maintenance and stewardship, and economic stewardship and school funding.

With each option, the blighted 1927 former high school building would be torn down. Also common for each option would be $8,300,000 for the Manistee Middle High School and Paine Aquatic Center, which would include building and mechanical code capital projects that include exterior enclosure, mechanical, electrical plumbing, interior finishes and improvements, additional safety and security modifications and site improvements. The extent of capital projects vary by building based on remaining years of life on building/mechanical systems.

It would also include 21st century updates and reconfiguration may include collaborative space, small group accommodations, flexible furnishings, lighting enhancements and technology improvements. An auxiliary gym would be built as improvements to student dropoff locations and added community outreach programs.

Option A: Total cost of $46,200,000

“The scope of Option A is to maintain all the current buildings (Manistee Middle School, Paine Aquatic Center, Kennedy Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Madison Elementary),” said Stoneman. “It would bring them to building code and safety for 21st century standards and safe entries for all buildings.”

Stoneman pointed out that with this option there are things to consider with keeping all the buildings.

“Considering a statewide trend to declining enrollment, projections dictate over the next 20 years will have the MAPS district operating far below capacity in buildings that exceed the needs of our student population,” said Stoneman.

Under this proposal, $23,300,000 would go to Kennedy Elementary for demolition of the old high school, building and mechanical code capital projects, 21st century learning reconfiguration, safe entries, update drop-off routes, and community outreach programs.

Jefferson Elementary would receive $10,200,000 for building and mechanical code capital projects, 21st century learning reconfiguration, safe entries, update drop-off routes, and community outreach programs.

The same improvements would be made at Madison Elementary for a cost of $4,400,000.

Option B: $40,850,000

“Under this option we would demolish the 1927 high school building and Kennedy Elementary building to make way for a new K-5 elementary building,” said Stoneman. “Madison becomes a resource center with community partnerships and Jefferson will taken offline.

Stoneman said there are two places the K-5 new building could go.

“This would include adding on to the current Manistee Middle/High School complex to create a single MAPS campus or demolishing Kennedy Elementary along with the 1927 building to create a new site,” said Stoneman. “It would save operational costs over 20 years.”

Stoneman said there is an upside to keeping the current Kennedy Elementary online.

“Kennedy has been identified as a sound, very adaptable structure,” said Stoneman. “New construction estimates at $250 per square foot versus $150 per square foot for renovated space.”

Under this proposal, the cost for Kennedy would be $32,000,000. This would include demolition and construction of a new building.

Jefferson Elementary would go offline with a cost of $550,000 for demolition. The property would transferred to park-like setting with possible sale of lots.

There would be no cost for Madison Elementary under this proposal. Madison has undergone a repurposing plan which began after building consolidation in 2017. The Madison Community Learning Center is being changed as community hub offering resources and innovative programs to meet the educational, medical, social and behavioral needs of students throughout the community.

Option C: $32,600,000

“Under this plan the current site of the 1927 high school would be demolished and a safe parking/drop-off area added,” said Stoneman. “This option could save millions of dollars in maintenance and capital improvements needs over the next 20 years. It could also find new uses for the Jefferson and Madison Elementary buildings that would be taken offline from classroom use and and repurposed for offices and community resource center.”

Costs would once again vary into what was being put into each building.

The current Kennedy building would be repuposed and fully updated to 21st century learning and building/energy code standards at a cost of $23,000,000. A pre-K to fifth grade centralized elementary would be configured where the 1927 building was located and connected to the current Kennedy building.

The west part of Jefferson Elementary would be torn down leaving a park-like neighborhood setting with a cost of 1,300,000. The gym, possible district office spaces, shared meeting space and outdoor spaces remain. Parts of remaining property could be sold for residential development or use by recreational and social groups throughout the community.

There would be no cost for Madison Elementary under this proposal.

Public input welcome

Stoneman said none of these plans are etched in stone. He said public input is still welcome at their website, chipslead.org.

“If you think there is something we are missing that should be added to this list let us know,” said Stoneman. “We need need this feedback if we are going to build community support for our vision. We also have a survey at our MAPS 2020 location on our website that we encourage people to take. We have have had about 100 responses to it.”

Prior to closing out the meeting, public comment came in several areas. Some inquired why MAPS hasn’t used any of its general funds for the demolition of the 1927 building. They were told those funds are earmarked for improving education needs.

Community member Barry Lind also offered some comments on what he thought might be a challenge for the district on any proposal they put before the voters.

“You mentioned the word that is stuck in my head, which is trust,” said Lind. “I looked at 20 years of five failed millages and one success and that tells me the community does not trust the organization.”

Lind said he wasn’t personally referring to Stoneman, but the superintendent said being the head of the district he accepts that responsibility even though he was not in the job all that time.

“It actually goes back more than 20 years,” said Lind. “I think there are still some examples that shout out. I was just watching your presentation to city council and the line of questioning they had was to the 1927 building. It came across to me as there has been a realized need that the building is obsolete and needs to be torn down. Five millages have been declined to provide funds for it. One of the things they drove into was how many dollars were set aside for this?”

Lind said the perception in the community is that dollars were set aside for tearing down that building and then reassigned.

“I don’t think that is accurate, but I agree that is perception,” said Stoneman.

Lind wanted to know why it appears the only way the district ever intends to take care of their facilities is through bond proposals for future generations to pay off instead of focusing on good maintenance procedures.

“You are in a 1954 building (Jefferson Elementary) and how much money do you think has been put into this building in the form of maintenance,” said Stoneman. “I think there is a difference between maintenance and capital improvement dollars.”

Stoneman said there is a story that needs to be told about all the things that have been done to the buildings with maintenance over the years. He said that over the past several years $7 million of improvements have been made to the buildings in various ways without using bond money.

Lind said earlier in the meeting the Jefferson building was called tired by the superintendent. He pointed to the condition of the Jefferson gym floor and said it was more than being tired, but an organization that doesn’t cares about maintenance.

“Look at this floor, this is not the sign of an organization that cares about maintenance,” said Lind. “The floor of a building like this should be a priority and I don’t see the organization really cares about the building except to go to the taxpayers and ask about more money. You got to build that trust.”

Lind said he thought there should be a fourth option. That would be waiting until the current bond was retired in 2029 (for the current middle/high school) and then coming to the voters with a proposal.

Stoneman said they will follow the will of the district, and that is why they are holding these forums and surveys to see what the public wants to do.