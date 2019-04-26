MCC’s Slivka cards lowest score at Ludington Invitational

LUDINGTON — Manistee Catholic Central senior John Slivka has been the Sabers’ No. 1 golfer for several seasons, and for good reason.

On Friday, he proved to be the top golfer in the Ludington Invitational at Lakeside Links. Slivka carded the day’s lowest score with a 78, earning him the top medal individually among 16 team’s worth of golfers.

“It was a pretty good tournament for us overall and obviously a great accomplishment for John,” said MCC golf coach Denis Meikle.

Slivka only had one noticeable blemish on his round: a double-bogey on the last hole.

“It was the hardest hole on the course: a long par 5 into the wind,” Meikle said. “It was just a tough hole for everyone all day, but other than that he played flawlessly. He played real steady from the start in pretty brutal conditions — very windy, very cold. He didn’t let the wind blow him off track.”

The Sabers as a whole shot a combined 386 to place ninth in the 16-team field, which featured larger schools than MCC.

“We were missing some regular players (because of other commitments), but everyone played pretty well, especially in the conditions.” Meikle said.

“I was happy with how it turned out.”